The Oneida Indian Nation teamed up with BOCES to write 'The Legend of How the Bear Lost his Tail."

And oneida madison boces announce their release of a new book.

It's called "the legend of how the bear lost his tail".

The new book features the oneida text and the full english translation as well as phonetics, and pictures.

It helps students learn the language.

The two main characters are a bear and a fox.

Copies will be available at local schools and libraries.

