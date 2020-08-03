Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Monday Afternoon Forecast & Tropical Storm Isaias Update
WBZ News Update For August 3Coronavirus Positive Test Rate Going Up In Massachusetts; Travel Order Takes Effect; Teachers Union Holding Emergency Meeting; Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Monday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Tim WilliamsShowers expected this afternoon. High's in the upper 80's. Expect impacts from Isaias to start tonight into Tuesday.
Monday Morning Weather: Tropical Storm Watch IssuedLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.