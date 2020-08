Trump Undercuts Postal Service Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Trump Undercuts Postal Service President Donald Trump’s postmaster general is slashing overtime and deliveries as a surge in mail-in voting is expected. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Concern grows over postal service as Trump continues attack on mail-in voting There are concerns that cost-cutting at the postal service, overseen by a key Trump ally, could...

CBS News - Published 3 days ago







Tweets about this