The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Columbian Park host the Zoo Run Run 5K.

The annual Columbian Park Zoo Run Run is going virtual

Due to covid-19, the annual 5-k is going virtual.

For the past 17 years the columbian park zoo run-run has been a community tradition.

The race would normally take place in columbian park with the finish line located in the zoo.

After the race, runners where able to enjoy the fun atmosphere at the zoo.

Now, the race will be done virutally to ensure safety.

Assistant zoo director, caitlin laffery, says even though the race is virtual it's still an important event for the zoo.

It's really important to us that people run this race because it's an annual fundraiser we do every year.

All of the proceeds from the race will go to capital improvements at the zoo, as well as educational programs. registration for the race is open until august 21-st.

