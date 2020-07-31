Global  
 

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:13s - Published
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark.

Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:49Published
Vikram Chandra on pros and cons of New Education Policy 2020 [Video]

Vikram Chandra on pros and cons of New Education Policy 2020

Government on Wednesday announced the New Education Policy 2020. While the new policy has largely been received well, many have raised doubts about the efficacy of the same. Many have argued that in this age of globalisation making mother-tongue or the regional language as medium of education for primary classes may not be the right course? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:28Published

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes [Video]

Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:14Published
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

One of India’s Most Powerful Officials, a Close Aide to PM Modi, Tests Positive for COVID-19

 India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tested positive for coronavirus as the number of cases in the South Asian..
WorldNews

Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for..
IndiaTimes

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO [Video]

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO

Despite vaccines in development, the head of the World Health Organization cautioned that the treatments had yet to prove effective and might only convey protection for a short time. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

IIT Madras startup offers affordable, wrist-worn health monitoring device for COVID-19

 A healthcare startup at IIT-Madras has started providing affordable and clinically accurate devices for monitoring health parameters such as temperature, oxygen..
DNA

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Covid-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa 'doing well', is 'clinically stable', says hospital

 The chief minister had on Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after..
IndiaTimes
Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Unlock 3: BMC allows Mumbai shops to open all 7 days from August 5

 The BMC has allowed shops to remain open on all seven days of the week during Unlock 3 from August 5. This comes after the Central government last month..
DNA
Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing' [Video]

Watch Sushant's father's video message; says 'culprits are fleeing'

The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020. He says that after the actor died on June 14, he again approached police, seeking action against those whom he had named in February. However, Mumbai cops didn't take any action for 40 days, claims Singh. Then, he filed a complaint with Patna police, who immediately began investigation after lodging an FIR. Sushant's father also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 'standing with the truth'. In his complaint, Singh had accused Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of wrongfully confining the actor, putting mental pressure on him, and also trying to usurp his assets. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:38Published
'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death [Video]

'Sushant had bipolar disorder, took medicines': Mumbai police on actor's death

The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Param Bir Singh revealed that during the probe, police found that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder and was taking medications. He was also consulting a psychiatrist for treatment. Mumbai police have so far recorded statements of over 55 people. Mumbai police chief also spoke on the possible conclusions of the investigation. If the investigators don't find any criminality in Sushant's death, then they will approach a magistrate to file a closure report. However, if criminality is found, then charges under the Indian Penal Code would be filed, and the probe would continue. PB Singh also revealed the various angles which the probe team is following up on, including professional rivalry, financial transactions, and health. Meanwhile, controversy has broken out over a parallel investigation being conducted by Bihar police following a complaint against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor's father. A senior officer sent to Mumbai was 'forcibly quarantined' as per Bihar police chief, Gupteshwar Pandey. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:04Published
No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP [Video]

No direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 informed that no direct transfer from Sushant's account to Rhea Chakraborty's account found so far. "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Sushant death case: Nitish govt letting Bihar Police get insulted, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

