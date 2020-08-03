Global  
 

'We are living every parent's worst nightmare'
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Federal Judge Esther Salas and her family were targeted by an armed lawyer in their New Jersey home.

Tweets about this

Knight201701

Knight2017 RT @MariaCuomoCole: Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks out: ’We are living every parent’s worst ni… 36 seconds ago

NancyNclare1

Nancy Clare RT @joncoopertweets: Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks out: ’We are living every parent’s worst n… 1 minute ago

SueMont00137829

Sue Montgomery Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks out: ’We are living every parent’s wors… https://t.co/KnNBdFoi5r 2 minutes ago

gotmamadrama

Khalieka Curry 🕊🛡 RT @NYDailyNews: A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded by a crazed gunman disguised as a FedEx driver detailed her last… 2 minutes ago

Roberto60169737

Roberto Acevedo Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks out: ’We are living every parent’s wors… https://t.co/RPWvqmCm1C 3 minutes ago

CarolMaeWY

Carol RT @3ChicsPolitico: I’m so sorry! My deepest sympathy. 🌹 Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks out:… 5 minutes ago

3ChicsPolitico

3ChicsPolitico I’m so sorry! My deepest sympathy. 🌹 Federal judge whose son was killed by gunman dressed as FedEx driver speaks… https://t.co/DY7SwU0QIZ 5 minutes ago

marciw10

Marci [email protected]🏡 RT @joshtpm: Judge Speaks Out After Shooter Kills Son: ‘We Are Living Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’ https://t.co/n3fDFLRsom via @TPM 7 minutes ago