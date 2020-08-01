ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, August 3, that 582 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the state total to 68,433.

To date, more than 775-thousand tests have been reported to isdh.

A total of 2,780 hoosiers have died from covid-19.

Tippecanoe county reported 8 new cases.

Across the wlfi viewing area, new cases were reported in carroll, cass, clinton, fulton, howard, jasper, montgomery, newton, pulaski and white counties.

One new death is reported in howard county.

That brings its total to 65.

To see a complete list of covid-19 cases by county in the viewing area, visit this story on our website at wlfi dot com.

The state continues to be impacted in many ways by