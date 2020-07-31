Florida Man & Self-Described 'White Supremacist’ Knocks Female Bartender Unconscious
Florida Man & Self-Described 'White Supremacist’ Knocks Female Bartender Unconscious
A Florida man and self-proclaimed white supremacist with swastika tattoos, knocked a female bartender unconscious at a waterside bar and grill last Friday and it was caught on video.
Katie Johnston reports.
