CBSN Minnesota Hits 10 Million Streams Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:52s - Published 6 minutes ago CBSN Minnesota Hits 10 Million Streams We’ve hit a cool milestone here at WCCO. Our streaming channel CBSN Minnesota has hit 10 million streams, Heather Brown reports (1:52).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Aug. 3, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this