England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:57s
England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

England bowler Chris Woakes believes the hosts will look to come out of the gates with a win in the first match of a three-test series against Pakistan.

England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling win

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
Woakes & Buttler earn England thrilling win over Pakistan

 England snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely win

 Bowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight [Video]

England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight

Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England team-mates. Much wasmade of Broad’s omission from the first Test of the summer against the WestIndies last month and he responded in emphatic fashion with 16 wickets at10.93 to join Anderson in the exclusive 500-club.

England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires tourists

 England are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
England v Pakistan: James Anderson and Stuart Broad praised by Michael Vaughan

 BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan [Video]

Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford but were kept on atight leash before lunch, reaching the interval at 53 for two.

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces [Video]

Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces

Security forces claimed a breakthrough against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Police announced the arrest of 6 alleged members of a terror financing ring linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. LeT, led by Hafiz Saeed, carried out the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 and is funded by the Pakistani state and run by its intel agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). LeT is one of the proxies used by the Pakistani state to perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of J&K Police announced that 6 alleged members of a terror financing wing were caught after one Mudassir Farooq Bhat was called for questioning and made big revelations which also led to the seizure of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from a 'tiffin box'. Singh said that various stakeholders, including the police, Army, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies, were part of the operation. Earlier in the day, forces had announced that they had found a terror hideout in Poonch which contained arms and ammunition. Watch the full video for more.

BSF kills Pak intruder along IB in Barmer

 A Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district,..
Stokes boosts England by bowling in nets before first Test against Pakistan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled at training on Monday as he strives for full fitness for the...
News24.com | 'Unsung' Chris Woakes eager to keep England place against Pakistan

Chris Woakes is happy to be an unsung hero but the England paceman says he is as keen as any of his...
England v Pakistan: Yasir Shah bowls Chris Woakes for 19

Yasir Shah takes his third wicket in an impressive spell as he bowls Chris Woakes for 19 on day three...
England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test [Video]

England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test

The day before their first test against Pakistan, it remains unclear if England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to bowl.

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness [Video]

Joe Root: England to make late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness

England will make a late decision on Ben Stokes’ fitness before deciding ontheir final XI for the first Test against Pakistan. Stokes has been managing aquad injury for the past couple of weeks and,..

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford [Video]

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by..

