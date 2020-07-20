England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

|
Chris Woakes English cricketer
England v Pakistan: Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler earn thrilling winEngland snatch a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
BBC News
'We have got the players to do it' - Woakes says England can pull off unlikely winBowler Chris Woakes says England will draw on their recent experiences of claiming unlikely victories in the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News
England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight
England cricket team Sports team
England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires touristsEngland are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v Pakistan: James Anderson and Stuart Broad praised by Michael VaughanBBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
BBC News
Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan
Pakistan Country in South Asia
