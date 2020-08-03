Fresh water well that appears during loa tides amazes visitors in Thailand

A fresh water well that appears in the sea bed during low tide is drawing visitors in Thailand.

The clear mountain water bubbles up from the sandy surface in Trang, southern Thailand.

Footage shows the well emerging as the tide ran low, while the excited visitors rush to scoop away the dirt and taste the water.

Locals told visiting domestic tourists that the well is believed to have been discovered by their ancestors and had been used for hundreds of years.

One of the residents said: "The island is surrounded by the sea causing the freshwater to be scarce but luckily our ancestors discovered this well and they relied on it to survive with fresh water for drinking and cooking.''