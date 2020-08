Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Wisconsin Marine among missing and presumed dead in accident A Wisconsin Marine is among those presumed dead after their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise last week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HIS MOTHER ALETA TELLS ME HERSON ATTENDED OAK CREEK HIGHSCHOOL FOR SEVERAL YEARS ANDTHEN WAS HOME SCHOOLED UNTILHE GRADUATED AND ENTERED THEMARINES.SHE WAS LOOKINGFORWARD TO SEEING HER SON NEXTMONTH, BEFORE A MISSIONOVERSEAS.CLEARLY IN A STATE OFSHOCK SHE TELLS ME SHE LEAVESNO BLAME ON ANYONE FOR WHATHAPPENED.HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW:A SALORAND 15 MARINES, INCLUDING EVANBATH OF WISCONSIN TOOK PART INA ROUTINE EXCERCISE WITH ANAMPIBIOUS ASSAULT VEHICLE.THIS IS A VEHICLE THAT CANTRAVEL ON LAND AND WATER.SOMEHOW IT TOOK ON WATER ANDSANK TO THE BOTTOM OF THEOCEAN.8 MARINES WERE RESCUED,ONE OF THEM DIED AND TWO AREIN CRITICAL CONDITION.THEOTHER EIGHT INCLUDING BATH AREMISSING ARE PRESUMED DEADAFTER AN EXHAUSTIVE 40 HOURSEARCH.HIS MOTHER DESCRIBESWHY HER SON ALWAYS WANTEDMARINE.HE SAID MOM I CANT LOOK AT MYANCESTORS IN THE FACE IF IDONT FIGHT FOR MY COUNTRY ANDHE FELT VERY STRONLY THAT HENEEDS TO PROTECT THOSE THATCOULDNT FIGHT FORHIS MOM SAYS PRIVATE FIRSTCLASS HAS A FATHER STEPMOTHERAND STEP-SIBLINGS WHO LOVE HIMAS WELL.LIVE IN OAK CREEKJULIA FELLO TMJ4NEWS.





