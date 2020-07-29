Global  
 

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83.

Francis Maguire reports.

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away [Video]

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process' [Video]

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”. Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.

John Hume: Principled politician who put peace in Northern Ireland above all else

 Like so many, the Derryman took part in the civil rights protests and marches that began in 1968. Despite harassment and death threats from every side, he went..
Independent

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace accord architect, dead at 83

 The politician from Northern Ireland shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in forging the Good Friday peace agreement.
CBS News

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died [Video]

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.View on euronews

State-linked Chinese hackers 'infiltrated Vatican' [Video]

State-linked Chinese hackers 'infiltrated Vatican'

Hackers linked to the Chinese government have infiltrated Vatican computer networks, including the Roman Catholic Church's Hong Kong-based representative, a U.S. firm that tracks state-backed cyber attacks has said. Joe Davies reports.

US Cyberfirm Says Vatican Target of Chinese Hackers, NY Times Reports

 The New York Times Wednesday said the Vatican’s computer networks have been breached by Chinese hackers since May, in an apparent espionage effort before the..
WorldNews

John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83

 John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
Independent

John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 81

 The former SDLP leader helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
BBC News

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday..

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]] [Video]

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics' [Video]

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics'

The former President of Sinn Fein Gerry Adams has paid tribute to John Hume after the Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

