John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland
Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away
Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'
John Hume: Principled politician who put peace in Northern Ireland above all elseLike so many, the Derryman took part in the civil rights protests and marches that began in 1968. Despite harassment and death threats from every side, he went..
Independent
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Good Friday Christian religious holiday, the Friday before Easter
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace accord architect, dead at 83The politician from Northern Ireland shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in forging the Good Friday peace agreement.
CBS News
Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Bishop of Rome
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
Independent
John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 81The former SDLP leader helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
BBC News
