MEDICAL MONDAY: Coronavirus Clusters
CBSN Bay Area interviews Dr. Malathi Srinivasan with Stanford Health Care, to discuss the study that identified six different types of COVID-19 clusters.
MEDICAL MONDAY: The Race for a Coronavirus VaccineDr. Neha Narula with Stanford Health Care, talks to CBSN Bay Area about the new saliva-based COVID-19 test and the latest in the race for a vaccine.
‘AYUSH minister Shripad Naik’s oxygen levels dropped’: Goa CM Pramod SawantThe Oxygen saturation levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, dropped on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said and added that a team of..
COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks UpOn Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations. Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization..