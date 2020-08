Guatemala's 'Fuego' volcano erupts under a full moon Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:01s - Published 7 minutes ago Guatemala's 'Fuego' volcano erupts under a full moon Fuego volcano in Antigua Guatemala erupts under a full moon at the dawn of August 3, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this