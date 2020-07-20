COVID update: India to start late stage trials of Oxford vaccine, Shivraj tests positive again

|
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Invited over phone, but wanted guest list to be short, worried for PM's health amid Covid: Uma Bharti
IndiaTimes
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike
There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO
There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO
IIT Madras startup offers affordable, wrist-worn health monitoring device for COVID-19A healthcare startup at IIT-Madras has started providing affordable and clinically accurate devices for monitoring health parameters such as temperature, oxygen..
DNA
University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England
DCGI asks Serum Institute to revise protocol for phase 2, 3 trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccineA CDSCO expert panel has sought clarifications from Serum Institute of India (SII) over its application to the DCGI seeking permission for conducting phase 2 and..
IndiaTimes
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting
How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?
How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?
Oxford coronavirus team 'hopeful' a number of vaccines will be developed
Oxford coronavirus team 'hopeful' a number of vaccines will be developed
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 17th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh
'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Covid-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals to Ministers, MLAs to donate 30 percent salary to CM Relief FundMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to the Ministers and MLAs in the state to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries to the..
IndiaTimes
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads by example, washes clothes himself in hospitalMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is under treatment after he was found corona-positive, is leading by example by washing his own clothes.
IndiaTimes
If detected early, Covid-19 not incurable: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan"If it is detected soon, then it is not an incurable disease and is like cold, cough and fever only. The infection becomes dreaded only when it reaches the lungs..
IndiaTimes
Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer
DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccineThe Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus vaccine: DCGI gives nod to Serum-Oxford for phase 2, 3 clinical trials in IndiaDCGI has allowed the Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials in India on the potential COVID19 vaccine.
DNA
COVID-19: DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidateGovernment officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after..
IndiaTimes
Panel recommends permission to Serum Institute for phase 2, 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidateA subject expert committee on Covid-19 on Friday recommended to the country's drug regulator that permission be granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) for..
IndiaTimes
Drug Controller General of India organization
Pune Metropolis in Maharashtra, India
Coronavirus Outbreak: India records 54,736 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 17-lakh markMaharashtra - the worst affected state from the infection has reported 9,509 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,41,228 including..
DNA
At least 400 suspected COVID-19 deaths went unaccounted in July, says Pune MayorAs per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst affected state from the COVID-19 infection, has a total of 1,50,966 active cases and..
DNA
WB govt extends restriction on flights to Kolkata from six cities till Aug 15Earlier, on July 17, flight operations to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad were suspended on the request of West Bengal..
DNA
MSBSHSE Pune SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board to declare class 10 result this week at mahresult.nic.inMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam this week..
DNA
Oxford University Police
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine found to produce COVID-19 antibodies
'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in
'Very positive': UK vaccine prompts immune response in
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Muslim man from Raipur on 800 km journey to Ayodhya
Muslim man from Raipur on 800 km journey to Ayodhya
82-year-old woman is fasting for past 28 years in MP's Jabalpur for Ram Mandir construction
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38Published
