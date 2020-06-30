Mortgage Matters 8/1

MortgageShop.com https://t.co/ycY8Ug1ZrJ We use technology in all our processes BUT we are REAL PEOPLE who have been doing this for… https://t.co/sBHAgbHIj7 45 minutes ago
Kweilin Ellingrud #Digitization is even more relevant than ever for Europe's #mortgage providers, as they look to help customers thro… https://t.co/jAte31dnDO 1 hour ago
Durbin Watson mortgage delinquencies soar to a record high.. millions of people still can’t pay their mortgage, and many of them… https://t.co/0ozbcjaKqm 2 hours ago
Kevin Martini Who your #homeloan lender is MATTERS! It does not matter if you are #buyingAhome as a #FirstTimeHomeBuyer or a repe… https://t.co/buMRiTsysS 2 hours ago
ANNE @realsandy7 @Styx666Official @SpeakerPelosi It isn’t color it’s behavior. What would you do if you were that office… https://t.co/DkIM93sdz8 4 hours ago
chefaopt @DavidColeStein I used to be a racist but after seeing the Dilophosaurus finally put in its place I have convinced… https://t.co/GHTtmFu5wf 7 hours ago
Money Matters FS Money Matters specialise in advising on annuity or drawdown of your mortgage from age 55 so get in touch now for a… https://t.co/29db8GYnRx 8 hours ago
MortgageShop.com https://t.co/ycY8UgjAQj We use technology in all our processes BUT we are REAL PEOPLE who have been doing this for… https://t.co/BABTacK6zq 14 hours ago
Mortgage Matters 7/11Mortgage Matters 7/11
Michigan Matters: Rocket Mortgage PGA Event Descends on Motor CityAmid the pandemic, the show will go on as Mark Douglas, President of Detroit Golf Club, talked about during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as the Rocket Mortgage PGA Classic will be held..