NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy
Republic of Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, on August 03 stated that the South Korean government is thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi.
His statement comes after India's new National Education Policy offered several languages at secondary level including the Korean language.
Bong-kil said, "Happy to hear Korean language will be offered at secondary level, it was reported heavily in Korean media.
Korean government is thinking of giving extensive help and establishing Korean language institute in Delhi." Earlier, the new NEP passed by the cabinet and did away with the 34-year-old education policy and brought with it a number of changes.
