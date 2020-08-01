Global  
 

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto.

They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case.

We told them it's our jurisdiction.

They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction.

We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

