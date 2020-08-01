Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction

Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto.
They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case.
We told them it's our jurisdiction.
They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction.
RJD Leader and main opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on August 03 reacted on the current situation of Bihar Police in alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by saying that the Bihar government is letting state police get insulted. Yadav sarcastically demanded state government to demand CBI enquiry in the case. "Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with Rajput's family," said Yadav. Yadav also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government in the Bihar Assembly over COVID-19 situation. He said that all the public representatives should go in their respective areas and review the situation with the officers and give right feedback to the state government.
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 clarified on Bihar Police's claim of non cooperation and said that there is no question of non-cooperation. Mumbai Police is legally examining whether Bihar Police have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh's death case. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it," said Param Bir on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
In the latest development of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his father KK Singh said that he lodged an FIR in Patna because no actions were taken by the Mumbai Police on his February 25 complaint, in which he told the police that his son's life is in danger. Sushant died on June 14 and when he asked Mumbai Police to act against the people named in February 25 complaint, they didn't take necessary action. "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," said Singh.
India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter. President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen. President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses. Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes. Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis. In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published
The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published