Columbus Armed Robbery Arrests - 8/3/20

Columbus police arrest two armed robbery suspects.// the alleged crime happened saturday night around 10 in the 600 block of sixth street south.

Columbus police say the suspects showed up at the front door demanding money.

// the suspects knew the victim because they were previously hired to cut grass at the home.

// they were arrested 5 blocks from where the robbery happened.// one of the suspects is a juvenile, the other is an adult from columbus whose name is expected to be released later today.