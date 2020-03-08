Columbus Armed Robbery Arrests - 8/3/20

|
Columbus police arrest two armed robbery suspects.// the alleged crime happened saturday night around 10 in the 600 block of sixth street south.
Columbus police say the suspects showed up at the front door demanding money.
// the suspects knew the victim because they were previously hired to cut grass at the home.
// they were arrested 5 blocks from where the robbery happened.// one of the suspects is a juvenile, the other is an adult from columbus whose name is expected to be released later today.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this