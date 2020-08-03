Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million The actor and private equity firm purchased the football league just hours before it was meant to go up for auction.

The sale was split evenly between the two parties, with Johnson’s business partner Dany Garcia joining as a stakeholder.

Johnson’s involvement is anticipated to draw non-sports fans and appeal to broadcast networks hoping to partner with the star.

XFL filed for bankruptcy in April, after it was forced to cancel its inaugural season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The league was founded by former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who spent the past two years developing its reboot.