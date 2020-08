Firefighters From Colorado Are Headed To California To Help Fight The Apple Fire Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Firefighters From Colorado Are Headed To California To Help Fight The Apple Fire Firefighters from Colorado are heading to California to help fight the apple fire that has burned over 20,000 acres and is only 5% contained. 0

