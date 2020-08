3-Month-Old and Dad Have an Adorable Conversation

Occurred on June, 2020 / Nashville, Tennessee, USA Info From Licensor: I speak to our three-month-old like this every single day so that when she’s older, she’ll know her worth, knows her value, and will always know that she is amazing and beautiful.

She talks back!

She’ll never need anyone’s approval.

She’ll know that daddy has her back!