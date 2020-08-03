Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million The actor and private equity firm purchased the football league just hours before it was meant to go up for auction.

The sale was split evenly between the two parties, with Johnson’s business partner Dany Garcia joining as a stakeholder.

Johnson’s involvement is anticipated to draw non-sports fans and appeal to broadcast networks hoping to partner with the star.

XFL filed for bankruptcy in April, after it was forced to cancel its inaugural season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The league was founded by former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who spent the past two years developing its reboot.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson, RedBird Capital buying XFL for $15 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital are buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, XFL...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsSoccerNews.com


Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson becomes part owner of XFL; joins group to purchase league for $15 million

Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia partnered with RedBird Capital Partners to purchase XFL's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsSoccerNews.com



Tweets about this

USMSportMgmt

USM Sport Management RT @frntofficesport: The XFL has been sold to an investment group that includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia.… 39 seconds ago

KevinIacoviello

Kevin Iacoviello RT @Sportico: BREAKING NEWS: @TheRock is the new part-owner of the XFL. Read more: https://t.co/2KzxOEUTVz https://t.co/x3u2Q8q9Ik 1 minute ago

Th3PrinceAli

PrinceAli™ RT @soshnick: BREAKING: Massive @Sportico Exclusive: Dwayne @TheRock Johnson buys @xfl2020 with Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital for $15 m… 2 minutes ago

kilgorekid_00

Daniel Kilgore RT @SInow: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale’s private equity investment firm RedBird Capital have teamed up to buy the XFL for… 2 minutes ago

StroidMinerSam

Stroid Miner RT @EricFisherSBG: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with aid of RedBird Capital Partners, buys XFL out of bankruptcy for $15 million, cuts short… 3 minutes ago

jbbrazier

jason brazier RT @SeifertESPN: Confirming that the @xfl2020 has been purchased by a group that includes Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, for $15 million. De… 4 minutes ago

urrutiadelpozo

Jorge Urrutia del Pozo While Covid-19 has put pressure on sports right holders and operators, it also opens up opportunities for consolida… https://t.co/P1XJxJ6Wdp 5 minutes ago

HenrikTke

Henrik Gøtke Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Wins Bid for XFL Ahead of Bankruptcy Auction – https://t.co/NPqXJzD30C https://t.co/cUPobCZuWu 5 minutes ago