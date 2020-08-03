Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million The actor and private equity
firm purchased the football
league just hours before it was
meant to go up for auction.
The sale was split evenly between
the two parties, with Johnson’s
business partner Dany Garcia
joining as a stakeholder.
Johnson’s involvement is anticipated to draw non-sports fans and appeal to broadcast networks hoping to partner with the star.
XFL filed for bankruptcy in April,
after it was forced to cancel its
inaugural season due to the
global coronavirus pandemic.
The league was founded by former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who spent the past two years developing its reboot.