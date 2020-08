Tennessee neighborhood says goodbye to mail carrier retiring after 28 years on the job Video Credit: WREG - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 weeks ago Tennessee neighborhood says goodbye to mail carrier retiring after 28 years on the job Families in a close-knit East Memphis neighborhood are wishing their mail carrier a happy retirement after 28 years on the job. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this