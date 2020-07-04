Increase in drownings during coronavirus pandemic: safety experts

Global  
 

Are you looking for some relief during the heat in the age of coronavirus?

You are not alone, but experts are saying they are seeing an alarming number of drownings.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live at sycamore pool in chico... jafet some experts are saying covid is playing a part in this?

The closure of beaches and public pools are all a result of the coronavirus.

Some are desperate to find some relief in the water.

As a result... safety experts are seeing more people invest in backyard pools.

Some are concerned that it could lead to an increase in drownings closer to home.

Considering some swim schools are canceled due to covid.

We know the red cross has moved all their in person classes on water safety... online.

Reps from the red cross say the best way to stay safe if you are heading to the water?

Never swim alone and designate




