Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme kicks off
Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme kicks off

The Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme starts from today, with many customers taking up the offer to receive 50 per cent off their food bill up to £10 per diner.

