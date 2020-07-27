Global  
 

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease.

Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry.

A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection.

Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions.

India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus.

The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

