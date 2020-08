Man Runs And Crashes Into Chair After Getting Scared By Bees

This man was standing outside his girlfriend's house, checking the electrical box outside the door.

He shook the box unknowingly that there was a beehive inside it.

When he opened the box, the bees flew out and scared him.

He ran with rocket speed and hit the chair kept outside the door.

He stumbled and fell, but got up and continued to run.