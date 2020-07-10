Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident

Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident

Family members and friends remember the military service members presumed dead after a training accident last week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pmatons

pmatons RT @NYPDTransit: Earlier today - family, friends, and colleagues-in-arms gathered to remember Police Officer James McNaughton who died in s… 3 hours ago

lisaaforTRUMP20

silentmajority RT @staceydash: . There’s so much more to Christianity than being at a church service. Remember that WE are the church, the place we gather… 3 hours ago

JithinKJose12

Jithin K Jose RT @TheKeralaPolice: Keral Police mourns the death of Ajithan, 55 yrs, Grade Sub Inspector of Idukki dist, our brother-in-arms & the first… 5 hours ago

The_Karmelian

Ben 😎 @rawlimark yes, it may be the shittiest part of the job.... But, Your skills are giving family & friends the best p… https://t.co/jECs0y3uRy 7 hours ago

nzherald

nzherald Friends, family and teammates of Andy Haden have gathered at Eden Park for a funeral service to remember the late A… https://t.co/Vh80ejBdZ7 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Officials identify eight service members presumed dead in training accident off Southern California coast [Video]

Officials identify eight service members presumed dead in training accident off Southern California coast

The eight troops presumed dead after going missing when their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise have been identified.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:45Published
Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed dead [Video]

Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed dead

Officials have called off the search and rescue operation for eight service members who went missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off San Clemente Island last week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:25Published
An 8-year old boy had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon [Video]

An 8-year old boy had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon

“Dug down maybe four to six feet possibly a little deeper and then as he was sitting in the hole the hole collapsed around him and completely buried him in sand,” said state parks ranger, Sean..

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:23Published