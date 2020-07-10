Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident
Family members and friends remember the military service members presumed dead after a training accident last week.
Officials identify eight service members presumed dead in training accident off Southern California coastThe eight troops presumed dead after going missing when their landing craft sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise have been identified.
Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed deadOfficials have called off the search and rescue operation for eight service members who went missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off San Clemente Island last week.
