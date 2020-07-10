Family, friends remember service members presumed dead in accident

nzherald Friends, family and teammates of Andy Haden have gathered at Eden Park for a funeral service to remember the late A… https://t.co/Vh80ejBdZ7 18 hours ago

Ben 😎 @rawlimark yes, it may be the shittiest part of the job.... But, Your skills are giving family & friends the best p… https://t.co/jECs0y3uRy 7 hours ago

Jithin K Jose RT @TheKeralaPolice : Keral Police mourns the death of Ajithan, 55 yrs, Grade Sub Inspector of Idukki dist, our brother-in-arms & the first… 5 hours ago

silentmajority RT @staceydash : . There’s so much more to Christianity than being at a church service. Remember that WE are the church, the place we gather… 3 hours ago