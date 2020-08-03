Interview With Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Part 2

Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Mayor Bill Peduto about a variety of topics, including the impacts of COVID-19 on Pittsburgh and the quality of life for Black Pittsburgh residents.



Tweets about this bill peduto My interview with @Lhayesfreeland discussing COVID, City Budget, Racism & Disparity & Constructive Partnerships… https://t.co/C4ydERTHmt 3 days ago City Books RT @Lhayesfreeland: Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Mayor Bill Peduto about a variety of topics, including the impacts of COVID-19 on Pitts… 4 days ago Lynne Hayes-Freeland Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Mayor Bill Peduto about a variety of topics, including the impacts of COVID-19 on P… https://t.co/ExM0W7jn4v 4 days ago Lynne Hayes-Freeland Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with Mayor Bill Peduto about a variety of topics, including the impacts of COVID-19 on P… https://t.co/Gp9f9FWbG0 4 days ago