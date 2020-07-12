Global  
 

Bear In Lake Tahoe Breaks Into Vehicle
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:23s
Bear In Lake Tahoe Breaks Into Vehicle

Bear In Lake Tahoe Breaks Into Vehicle

The US Forest Service in Lake Tahoe recently received the report of a bear breaking into a vehicle at the Bayview Trailhead.

It appears to have broken a back window and got access to food and trash inside the vehicle.

Katie Johnston reports.

