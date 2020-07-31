Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest infected; social distancing a concern
Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports the latest in Ayodhya from the banks of the Saryu river, which have been illuminated ahead of the grand foundation laying ceremony of the new Ram temple.With just a day to go for the event, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is emerging as a key concern for the authorities.
Another priest has tested positive, leading the head priest, Satyendra Das, to express his 'worry'.
Another priest and three fire officials had earlier been found to be infected with the Covid virus.
Adherence of social distancing norms by crowds in the temple town is also emerging as a big concern for authorities.
Seeing the large crowds on the banks of the Saryu river, the administration has decided to close the area from August 4 afternoon to the general public.
