Giant Eagle Issues Recall For Onions Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:36s - Published 6 minutes ago Giant Eagle Issues Recall For Onions A recall has been issued for onions sold at Giant Eagle due to possible salmonella. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jazz RT @CDCgov: OUTBREAK UPDATE: 303 more cases in Cyclospora outbreak linked to recalled bagged salad mixes. Brands include Fresh Express, ALD… 1 week ago