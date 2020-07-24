Spencer Matthews And Vogue Williams On New Child

Josh Saunders Vogue Williams baby: Spencer Matthews' heartbreaking confession as Gigi Margaux unveiled
#VogueWilliams… https://t.co/L5EN8q66XX 2 hours ago
lucia de fatima RT @Independent_ie: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal baby daughter’s name https://t.co/k2ecqW9Vqp https://t.co/EcDgmzSQVv 2 hours ago
Independent.ie Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal baby daughter’s name https://t.co/k2ecqW9Vqp https://t.co/EcDgmzSQVv 2 hours ago
OK! Magazine Vogue Williams sends fans wild as she and husband Spencer Matthews reveal daughter’s gorgeous name
https://t.co/w7RjCjiJ65 4 hours ago
Bla Bla Hollywood Spencer Matthews & Vogue Williams reveal new baby is called Gigi Margaux - Follow @BlaBlaHollywood for more celebri… https://t.co/3i50Wa8gAJ 5 hours ago
Mother&Baby Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce unique name for newborn daughter @closeronline https://t.co/DyNFh5MvyI 6 hours ago
Daddy's Little Girl Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams share baby daughter's unique name - Mirror Online https://t.co/YLfAQrGIh2 https://t.co/eBSEE4bc00 6 hours ago
WomansBuzz Vogue Williams baby: Spencer Matthews' heartbreaking confession as Gigi Margaux unveiled https://t.co/p9tvxJ3hIE 6 hours ago
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal their daughter's nameVogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed they have named their newborn daughter Gigi Margaux.
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their second childVogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.