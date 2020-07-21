Georgia's Lake Lanier is 100 percent haunted

According to TikToker J.

Bailey, there arethree places you should never visit if you go toGeorgia, and all three of them are Lake Lanier.“Please, stop going to Lake Lanier.I’m not even from Georgia and I knowthat,” Bailey concludes in the clip.“The lake is literally full of deadbodies … If that don’t scream ‘haunted,’then I don’t know what does”.The story behind Lake Lanieris actually pretty eerie.Lake Lanier was “created” in 1957.

In order to floodthe area to make the lake, the U.S. governmentdisplaced over 700 families and had to relocate20 cemeteries — including the bodies.But they didn’t manage to moveall of the gravesites.

Several are stillsubmerged beneath the lake.To make matters worse, reportedly over600 people died in the lake since it opened.The lake is 80 to 100 feet deep, which makessearching for missing bodies very difficult.Buck Buchannon, a diver inLake Lanier, shared a horrifying thoughtwith WGCL-TV in October 2017 .“Nobody has been able to lay them to rest.They’re on the bottom of Lanier.

Hopefullyyou find them before they find you”