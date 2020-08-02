Where Is Yoenis Cespedes

Cindy Jimenez RT @timbhealey: BREAKING: The Mets don't know where Yoenis Cespedes is.
Team statement: "As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported… 4 minutes ago
Justin Lucas RT @RyanFieldABC: Pete Alonso on Yoenis Cespedes:
“I get it. It’s unfortunate to lose a good teammate but again, I totally understand whe… 33 minutes ago
Ryan Field Pete Alonso on Yoenis Cespedes:
“I get it. It’s unfortunate to lose a good teammate but again, I totally understa… https://t.co/gvr2LM5S2p 33 minutes ago
Chip Gianni RT @WFAN660: If you thought the Yo era in Queens was wacky, @bradfo looks back at Cespedes' stint in Boston, where the wacky started in ear… 1 hour ago
Eric Fix RT @KFCBarstool: Yoenis Cespedes is such a man of mystery that when he didn’t show up for work - in a season where many people are choosing… 1 hour ago
WFAN Sports Radio If you thought the Yo era in Queens was wacky, @bradfo looks back at Cespedes' stint in Boston, where the wacky sta… https://t.co/Y0eVBno4KU 2 hours ago
fakesandysson (jack) RT @BrianWright86: However you feel about Yoenis Cespedes' departure, what he did to help lift the Mets to the postseason in 2015 was remar… 2 hours ago
Chris Smith RT @MLBONFOX: The Mets do not know where Yoenis Cespedes is. According to the team, Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark and did not r… 4 hours ago
Yoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With MetsYoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With Mets On Sunday, the 34-year-old outfielder failed to report for the team's afternoon matchup against the Braves. The Mets then put out a..