Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"

Facebook was strongly criticised for not removing a similarly edited video of the US House Speaker in May 2019.View on euronews

