Florida Marks Milestone With 5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published 6 minutes ago Florida Marks Milestone With 5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Five-thousand invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida Everglades, which marks a milestone since the state started paying hunters to track them down in 2017. Katie Johnston reports. 0

