A.J. Dillon looks ahead to first season with the Packers

DILLON TOLD MEABOUT THE TRANSITION FROMSCHOOL TO GROWN UP LIFE INGREEN BAY.A.J.

Dillon moved to Green Bay5 days after the NFL Draft.Then?

The most grown up thinghe's ever done."The mostadult, growing up thing thatI've done is my birthday.

Iwas here alone, in Wisconsin.Never really been here before.No family.

And I was shoppingfor furniture," A.J.

Dillonsays.He looked grown up, ragdolling this defender with onearm."I don't know how thathappened, but that was mybreakout game.

The next game Igot my first start, so thatwas awesome," Dillon says.Getting to know rookie runningback A.J.

Dillon?

He's a self-proclaimed nerd.

What doesthat exactly entail?

We'll lethim, explain."I love videogames.

Big into photography.

Ilike to take my drone out,"Dillon says.TMJ4 Main SportsAnchor Lance Allan says newlysigned Devin Funchess optedout of the 2020 season.

WhileDillon wouldn't comment on thePackers wide receiversituation, he did say that asa young rookie?

He feels safe.Healthy.

And ready to play."Ifeel confident that thePackers are doing everythingpossible and you know, thatthey can to put us in the bestposition to play at a highlevel, and be as safe as wecan," Dillon says.So what willthat first handoff or passfrom Aaron Rodgers be like?"Psst, I'm speechless," Dillonsays.

"I thought about it somany times, and you'd thinkI'd have a response.

I thoughtabout it the day, the second Igot drafted but you know, Imean he's one of those guysthat kind of etched his namein the game of football andyou know, to be able to bearound him.

Learn from him.Right now, I'm just studyingto make sure that, you know Ican get out there and makesure I can be accountable."Therookie is excited, and thePackers excited about him.Lance Allan, TMJ4 News.