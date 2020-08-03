Global  
 

Microsoft Looks to Acquire TikTok
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:12s
Tech giant Microsoft is looking to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the social media platform from the U.S.

Microsoft Confirms Plan to Acquire TikTok, Trump Gives Consent

After rumors of a potential deal arose last week, Microsoft has publicly confirmed its intention to...
Microsoft's TikTok acquisition could be worth $200 billion in 3 years if deal goes through, Wall Street analyst says (MSFT)

Microsoft's TikTok acquisition could be worth $200 billion in 3 years if deal goes through, Wall Street analyst says (MSFT) · *Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told CNBC that a TikTok acquisition could be worth $200 billion in...
Microsoft pushes forward on TikTok purchase as Trump threatens ban on Chinese apps including WeChat

News broke at the end of last week that President Trump was set to ban TikTok and force the sale of...
Jim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on the possible purchase of TikTok by Microsoft and what the move would mean for big tech.

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep..

U.S. President Donald Trump was on his way to ban TikTok until Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella had a conversation with him.

