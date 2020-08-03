Microsoft Looks to Acquire TikTok
Tech giant Microsoft is looking to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the social media platform from the U.S.
TikTok Would Help Microsoft 'Give Facebook a Run For Its Money,' Cramer SaysJim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on the possible purchase of TikTok by Microsoft and what the move would mean for big tech.
Clock Is Ticking for Microsoft to Buy TikTokU.S. President Donald Trump was on his way to ban TikTok until Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella had a conversation with him.