Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Doctors' opinions are a dime a dozen': Trump adviser Navarro again ignores experts, touts hydroxychloroquine"Doctors' opinions are a dime a dozen," Navarro said of the administration's health experts' view that hydroxychloroquine isn't effective on COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys itBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
The Verge
Trump fires TVA chair, cites foreign workersPresident Donald Trump says he has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federal-owned corporation for hiring foreign workers. Trump..
USATODAY.com
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdownPresident Donald Trump sets a deadline for September 15th for Tik Tok, popular Chinese-owned video app , to be sold to a U.S. company or he will shut it down...
USATODAY.com
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
Microsoft confirms plans to buy US arm of TikTok after talks with TrumpMicrosoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the US arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President..
WorldNews
TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources
Microsoft American technology company
This is how Xbox games are getting touch controls for xCloudMicrosoft is preparing to launch its xCloud game streaming service as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next month, and we’re now starting to get some more..
The Verge
President Trump Says TikTok Will Shut Down by Sept. 15 Unless Deal's MadePresident Trump's set a deadline for Microsoft -- or any other tech giant for that matter -- to buy TikTok's U.S. operations or he'll shut the app down for good...
TMZ.com
After threatening quick action, Trump says he'll hold off on 'banning' TikTok for nowTrump threatened to "ban" TikTok in the United States last week but his position softened over the weekend amid negotiations with Microsoft.
USATODAY.com
