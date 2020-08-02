Global  
 

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States.

He predicted a deal would be made as while the app was a"great asset", it was not a great asset in the US if it did not havegovernment approval.

Microsoft confirmed on Sunday night it is in talks withChinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to acquire the US arm.

