Todd Fuhrman: Can Pelicans bouce back vs Grizzlies with Zion's minutes restriction?

The New Orleans Pelicans had a poor showing against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Todd Fuhrman wonders if the team will bounce back in their match up against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal, Clay Travis and Rachel Bonnetta that the Pelicans have a lot of heart, but struggle to reach the level of play they had shown without rookie player Zion Williamson's minutes restriction.