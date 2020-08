DWYM: Best Laptops for Zoom School

WITH MOST SCHOOLS PLANNING TO HOLD AT LEAST SOME OF THEIR CLASSES ONLINE....IF NOT ALL OF THEM.... A GOOD LAPTOP WILL BE ESSENTIAL THIS FALL!

WITH MOST SHOOLSPLANNING TO HOLD AT LEAST SOMEOF THEIR CLASSES ONLINE....IFNOT ALL OF THEM.... A GOODLAPTOP WILL BE ESSENTIAL THISFALL!

AS WE CONTINUEOUR WEEK OF BACK TO SCHOOLREPORTS... CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE SHOWSUS THE BEST LAPTOPS FOR ZOOMLEARNING THIS YEAR.BACK TO SCHOOLSHOPPING IS OFF TO SLOW STARTTHIS PANDEMIC YEAR.BUT ONE THING IS SELLING FAST:LAPTOPS FOR ONLINE LEARNING.--------------------SARAH COX IS LIKE A LOT OFPARENTS RIGHT NOW....HOLDING OFF BACK TO SCHOOLSHOPPING."I don't know whatwe are going to need at thispoint.

We are not 100% surewhat our school year will looklike." BUT THERE'SONE THING ALL KIDS WILL NEEDTHISYEAR.... ....A GOOD LAPTOP FOR ONLINECLASSES.

SO LET'SSAY YOU'VE DECIDED TO MAKE THEPLUNGE FOR A NEW LAPTOP.THE IMPORTANT THING TOREMEMBER IS THAT THIS YEAR,ANY OLD LAPTOP WON'TDO."Any thing that is 3 to 5years, thats where you want toconsider upgrading to a newmodel." TOM BRANT ISSENIOR ANALYST AT PC MAGAZINE.HE SAYS IF YOU HAVEAN 5 YEAR OLD LAPTOP....ZOOMCLASSES WILL PROBABLY REQUIRESOMETHINGNEWER."It does require a bitmore computing power than justwatching a video."THE GOOD NEWS: PLENTY OF NEWLAPTOPS IN THE 300 TO 500DOLLAR RANGE WILL WORK.BUT TOM CAUTIONS YOU TO AVOIDA SCREEN THAT'S TOO SMALL.TOM SAYS THE IDEAL SCREENFOR A STUDENT LAPTOP IS 13 TO14 INCHES.

HE SAYSALSO CONSIDER A CONVERTIBLELAPTOP THAT DOUBLES AS ATABLET.

BUT IF YOURBUDGET IS JUST 200 DOLLARS,HE SUGGESTS STICKING WITH ACHROMEBOOK.

"If you are arereally budget oriented, youwill want to look at Chromein addition to Windows."TOM ALSO SAYS AN IPADOR SURFACE TABLET WILL WORK.THAT'SWHAT SARAH COXDID."We just bought an iPadfor her instead of a laptop,the iPadPro." FINALLY, MACBOOKSARE GREAT FOR HIGH SCHOOL ANDCOLLEGE KIDS...BUT TOM SAYS THEY AREOVERKILL FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN,ESPECAILLY WITH THEIRTHOUSAND DOLLAR PRICE TAG.THAT WAY YOU DON'T WASTEYOUR MONEY.

JOHN MATARESEWCPO 9 NEWS.