Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital have agreed to buy the XFL, the bankrupt football league founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

 Actor joins investor group that is buying pro football league's parent company for $15 million.
CBS News

 FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15..
TMZ.com

 Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia partnered with RedBird Capital Partners to purchase XFL's parent company for about $15 million.
USATODAY.com
A syndicated daytime show hosted by Nick Cannon won't launch in the fall, Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam,’ and more.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'

 WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The proud dads are Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev.
USATODAY.com
Charlize Theron is considering a WWE fight after encouragement from wrestler Kofi Kingston.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:28Published
Charlize Theron has jumped at the opportunity to put her movie fight skills to the test against a professional wrestler.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Johnson and business partner Dany Garcia partnered with RedBird Capital Partners to purchase XFL's...
USATODAY.com - Published

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital are buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, XFL...
bizjournals - Published


Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million The actor and private equity firm purchased the football league just hours before it was meant to go up for auction. The sale was split..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published