Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now a co-owner of bankrupt XFLActor joins investor group that is buying pro football league's parent company for $15 million.
CBS News
The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, 'Creating Something Special'FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15..
TMZ.com
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson becomes part owner of XFL; joins group to purchase league for $15 millionJohnson and business partner Dany Garcia partnered with RedBird Capital Partners to purchase XFL's parent company for about $15 million.
USATODAY.com
Dany Garcia American film producer
Vince McMahon American professional wrestling promoter
XFL (2020) Professional American football league
WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company
