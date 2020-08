Veterans hit hard by pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:05s - Published 6 minutes ago Veterans hit hard by pandemic So many people are feeling fear, anxiety, and depression during this pandemic. Many veterans are among them, and too many of them are afraid to reach out for help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DURING THE PANDEMIC.OUR VETERANS ARE AMONG THEMAND TOO MANY OF THOSE ARERELUCTANT TO REACH OUT FORHELP.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN TAKES A LOOK AT THESERVICES AVAILABLE RIGHT HEREIN THE VALLEY.RIGHT HERE IN THE VALLEY.ANTHONY DAVIS: I WAS DOINGSOME STUFF I NORMALLY WOULDN'TDO.STARTED DRINKING.THAT NORMALLY WASN'T ME.I WAS A GYM RAT.SO MY LIFESTYLE DID A 180.NAVY VETERAN ANTHONY DAVIS SAYSHE NEEDED HELP LONG BEFORE HEREALIZED IT.ANTHONY DAVIS: I'LL BE CANDIDWITH YOU.I REMEMBER THERE WAS A PERIODWHERE 2 1/2 WEEKS I DIDN'T TAKEA SHOWER.I JUST DIDN'T HAVE A SENSE OFGETTING THE TREATMENT HE NEEDSFROM VETERAN AFFAIRS.BUT THERE'S OTHER VETS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY THAT NEED TO TAKETHAT FIRST STEP.TIM JOBIM/ASSOCIATE CHIEF OFSTAFF, BEHAVIORAL HEALTH: OFTHE 20 VETERANS A DAY WHOCOMMIT SUICIDE, WHICH WE'RESTARTING TO SEE THOSE NUMBERSTRICKLE DOWN, 14 OF THEM ARENOT PLUGGED INTO THE VA SYSTEM.VETS WHO COULD RECEIVEASSISTANCE FROM THE VA OFSOUTHERN NEVADA.BUT ONLY ABOUT 30-THOUSAND AREUSING MENTAL HEALTH SERVICESINCLUDING: ALCOHOL AND DRUGADDICTION TREATMENT, POSTTRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDERSERVICES OR PSYCHOTHERAPY.THE VA ALSO HAS A NEWRESIDENTIAL PROGRAM CALLEDLVR3; LAS VEGAS RESIDENTIALRENEWAL AND RECOVERY CENTER.TIM JOBIM: OUR VETERANS CANCOME LIVE HERE UP TO 45 DAYS.WE HAVE THAT GOING ON RIGHTNOW.IT'S VERY SAFE THE WAY WE HAVEIT SET UP DUE TO COVID.THEY CAN GET A LOT OFTREATMENT DURING THAT TIME.BEST OF ALL, THE VA WILLPROVIDE VETS WITHTRANSPORTATION.THEY ALSO HAVE A TELEHEALTHPROGRAM CALLED VA VIDEOCONNECT, FOR INDIVIDUAL ANDGROUP THERAPY.DR.NICOLE ANDERS: I KNOW THERE'SAN OLD ADAGE, TIME HEALS ALLWOUNDS.UNFORTUNATELY THAT'S JUST NOTTRUE FOR SOME OF THESEEMOTIONAL WOUNDS.VA CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST DR.NICOLE ANDERS SAYS, SOME VETSARE IGNORING THE PAIN FOR FARTOO LONG.NICOLE ANDERS: AND I THINKRIGHT NOW DURING THIS PANDEMICIT IS SO NORMAL FOR PEOPLE TOFEEL ISOLATED, TO FEEL ALONE,TO FEEL DEPRESSED, ANXIOUS.THERE'S A LOT OF UNKNOWNS.I THINK IT WOULD BE MOREABNORMAL IF THEY WEREN'TFEELING THAT WAY.BUT SHE SAYS A VET HAS TO TAKETHE FIRST STEP AND CONTACT THEVA BEFORE THEY CAN BEGIN TOHEAL.NICOLE ANDERS: WE HAVE ASYSTEM.WE HAVE THESE PROTOCOLS ANDTHEY WORK AND WE SEE RESULTS.ANTHONY KNOWS THAT FOR A FACTAND WANTS OTHERS TO TRUST THESYSTEM.ANTHONY DAVIS: I MYSELF AM INRECOVERY.I GET MY TREATMENT HERE AT THEVA.SO I'M A LIVING EXAMPLE OFWHAT'S POSSIBLE.I HAVE GOOD AND BAD DAYS BUTLIKE ANYONE, YOU BRUSH YOURSELFOFF AND RECOVER.IF YOU OR A VETERAN YOU KNOWNEEDS HELP, YOU CAN CALL THE VACRISISLINE.THAT NUMBER IS1-800-273-TALK.THE LINE IS OPEN 24-HOURS ADAY.THAT NUMBER ONE MORE TIME IS800- 273-TALK.THERE'S A LOT OF UNCERTAINTYABOUT JOBS RIGHT NOW...





