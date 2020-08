Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: No Salacious Activity By Team Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:22s - Published 2 minutes ago Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: No Salacious Activity By Team CBS4's Steve Goldstein shares what Jeter had to say about the team's COVID-19 outbreak. 0

