Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm

💜Wild Perfection💜 His tropical storm is hitting overnight. As long as the electricity stays on and no tornadoes hit, I’m here for Isa… https://t.co/MtdeEtUg1L 5 minutes ago

Farah R. Kahn RT @NYGov: Prepare for strong winds and heavy rains overnight and into Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias. @NWS issued a Tropical Storm… 7 minutes ago

NBC29 Tropical Storm Isaias could result in long-term power outages for wide-spread areas along the Atlantic coast of the… https://t.co/IWARXDCnBJ 22 minutes ago

Brent Cameron RT @PhilFerro7: The long tentacles of Tropical Storm Isaias dragging moisture over South Florida and causing scatterd downpours. Check out… 31 minutes ago

Karen Young RT @nationalgridus: NYC & Long Island Customers: We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and are ready to respond should the storm… 41 minutes ago

State of New York Prepare for strong winds and heavy rains overnight and into Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias. @NWS issued a Tr… https://t.co/PsUFD4dqsC 51 minutes ago

National Grid US NYC & Long Island Customers: We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and are ready to respond should the st… https://t.co/0FmbHcZdqd 1 hour ago