Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm
Long Island officials expressed some cautious optimism when looking at the tracking of the storm, but are still urging folks to take the time now to prepare.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore
People across New Jersey are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could deliver another blow to businesses. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida
People watch the waves at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias leaves the area.
Tropical Storm Isaias Heads Toward Florida; Could Reach Maryland Early Next Week
Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall on northern Andros Island around 11 a.m. Saturday.