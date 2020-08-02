Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm

Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm

Long Island officials expressed some cautious optimism when looking at the tracking of the storm, but are still urging folks to take the time now to prepare.

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Storm Watch: Tri-State Area Bracing For Tropical Storm Isaias To Arrive Tuesday

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

Brita_Be_Like

💜Wild Perfection💜 His tropical storm is hitting overnight. As long as the electricity stays on and no tornadoes hit, I’m here for Isa… https://t.co/MtdeEtUg1L 5 minutes ago

Fairy2820

Farah R. Kahn RT @NYGov: Prepare for strong winds and heavy rains overnight and into Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias. @NWS issued a Tropical Storm… 7 minutes ago

NBC29

NBC29 Tropical Storm Isaias could result in long-term power outages for wide-spread areas along the Atlantic coast of the… https://t.co/IWARXDCnBJ 22 minutes ago

bcameron7

Brent Cameron RT @PhilFerro7: The long tentacles of Tropical Storm Isaias dragging moisture over South Florida and causing scatterd downpours. Check out… 31 minutes ago

KarenYoung2530

Karen Young RT @nationalgridus: NYC & Long Island Customers: We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and are ready to respond should the storm… 41 minutes ago

NYGov

State of New York Prepare for strong winds and heavy rains overnight and into Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias. @NWS issued a Tr… https://t.co/PsUFD4dqsC 51 minutes ago

nationalgridus

National Grid US NYC & Long Island Customers: We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias and are ready to respond should the st… https://t.co/0FmbHcZdqd 1 hour ago

fishbob_pantsov

Dionys!us th3 4r3opagite RT @MJVentrice: ECMWF hires bringing Tropical Storm #Isaias across the New York City - Long Island NY into southern New England Tuesday PM.… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias: NJ Communities Gearing Up For Potential Flooding, Strong Winds Along Jersey Shore

People across New Jersey are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias, which could deliver another blow to businesses. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published
Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida [Video]

Waves rolling in on Hutchinson Island as Tropical Storm Isaias moves past South Florida

People watch the waves at the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island on Sunday, August 2, 2020 as Tropical Storm Isaias leaves the area.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:34Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Heads Toward Florida; Could Reach Maryland Early Next Week [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heads Toward Florida; Could Reach Maryland Early Next Week

Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall on northern Andros Island around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:52Published