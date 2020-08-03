Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Killing Of Her Son, Shooting Of Her Husband In Attack At Her N.J. Home CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:47s - Published Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Killing Of Her Son, Shooting Of Her Husband In Attack At Her N.J. Home A federal judge is making a plea for stricter privacy regulations. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. 0

Tweets about this Erica MartinezAtabei RT @NBCNews: NEW: In video, federal judge Esther Salas speaks out about her son’s targeted murder last month, and what she describes as the… 21 seconds ago Ang Martinez RT @NBCLatino: “My family has experienced a pain that no one should ever have to endure”: NJ’s first Hispanic federal judge, Esther Salas,… 59 seconds ago Sexisanobjectivereality Judge Whose Son Was Killed by Misogynistic Lawyer Speaks Out https://t.co/OxPsiiH8Bv 2 minutes ago 💒 ✝️✡️ Elizabeth ✝️✡️ 💒 👠💄💋💞 RT @Elle10258981: No one is immune when it comes to anger, acts of violence or murder,given the right circumstances. Know thyself well, lea… 3 minutes ago Moxie ♿️👸🏻 RT @TakedownMRAs: Federal Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out About Deadly Attack On Her Family by Men's Rights Activist https://t.co/D1umnk6dwa 5 minutes ago Steven DeMaio Judge Whose Son Was Killed by Misogynistic Lawyer Speaks Out https://t.co/gpfFvxzCkt 6 minutes ago #IDAddict👸 Judge Esther Salas Speaks About Daniel Anderl's Murder | Law & Crime https://t.co/j58yooVPhR 6 minutes ago JAZZ RT @NPR: In an emotional video, federal judge Esther Salas pleads for better protection for her colleagues on the bench, saying "my son's d… 6 minutes ago