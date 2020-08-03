Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Killing Of Her Son, Shooting Of Her Husband In Attack At Her N.J. Home
A federal judge is making a plea for stricter privacy regulations.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot[NFA] A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded in a shooting by a disgruntled lawyer at her New Jersey home broke her silence on Monday, calling for measures to keep personal..
'We are living every parent's worst nightmare'Federal Judge Esther Salas and her family were targeted by an armed lawyer in their New Jersey home.
Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey HomeA federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.