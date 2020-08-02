5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Ecosystem
This marks a major milestone since the state started paying hunters to track them down in 2017.
Florida Marks Milestone With 5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From EvergladesFive-thousand invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida Everglades, which marks a milestone since the state started paying hunters to track them down in 2017. Katie..