5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Ecosystem
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published
5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Ecosystem

This marks a major milestone since the state started paying hunters to track them down in 2017.

