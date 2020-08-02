5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Ecosystem Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published 5 minutes ago 5,000 Invasive Burmese Pythons Removed From Everglades Ecosystem This marks a major milestone since the state started paying hunters to track them down in 2017. 0

